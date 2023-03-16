BTIA COROZAL CHAPTER WILL HOST ITS ANNUAL

MAYA REENACTMENT WEDDING EVENT

The Belize Tourism Industry Association (BTIA) Corozal

Chapter has over the past years placed greater focus on developing the Corozal District

as a viable tourism destination. One of the main elements that the organization believes

will aid in identifying the district from others is its cultural diversity as a pillar to its

sustainable tourism development.

The annual Maya Reenactment Wedding which is held at the Santa Rita Archeological

Site, features the illumination of the Mayan Temple, accompanied by synchronized

dancing which helps to depict the various stages of the cultural history which formed what

is known today in the northern region as the Mestizo Culture. According to one of many

interpretations of history, in the year 1511, during the voyage of Spanish conquistador,

Gonzalo Guerrero to the new world, his ship suffered a wreckage on the coastline of the

then known Chactemal region. Chactemal in one translation of the Maya language means

the place where red trees grow. This was an area which in the Preclassic Maya Period

encompassed the Corozal District all the way up to present day Calderitas in Quintana

Roo, Mexico.

As written in diverse views of history, Gonzalo Guerrero was faced with great challenges

as there was an ongoing war between the Maya and the Spanish conquistadores.

Nonetheless, after the wreckage and being captured by the Maya, Guerrero quickly

developed an appreciation for the Maya people and slowly aligned his loyalty to their

cause. He fought for the Maya in the war and slowly gained the respect of the then Maya

ruler Nachankan. While there are many versions of history, for this event, we wish to focus

not on the tragedy that was imposed on the indigenous by the colonizers, but at the

product that today the Mestizo represent a proud mix of ALL of our ancestry. We must

not forget that the MAYA lineage is paramount to the Mestizo identity and the colonizers

are not excused in any way from their impact on the world. In fact, the colonizers will

always have the atrocious past of invasion and plunder attached to their lineage.

As will be depicted at the Maya Reenactment Wedding on February 24th, the marriage

between the Mayan Princess of Zazhil Ha and Gonzalo Guerrero and the birth of their

three children is just one of the many versions of past events we have chosen, to

commemorate the birth and recognition of the lineage of the Maya and Mestizo Culture.

It is not our intention to uplift the damage that colonizers caused to the identity of many,

but to take from something horrible and still see the goodness that can come from tragedy.

We cannot erase the past and we are not here to argue against other versions. Our event

is intended to highlight and appreciate the beauty, power and grace of the Maya Mestizo

People – a people whose complex history taught them to be STRONG.

The Maya Reenactment Wedding is a signature event for BTIA Corozal Chapter and one

which has been developed in partnership with the Corozal Town Council, NICH and the

BTB. It aims to highlight the local culture in Corozal further showcasing the touristic

attributes the district has to offer. The event will be celebrated on February 24th

, 2024.