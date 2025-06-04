PRESS RELEASE

June 3rd, 2025 – Belize City, Belize

The Belize Tourism Industry Association (BTIA) is proud to announce that under the leadership of its President, Mr. Efren Pérez, Belize has assumed the Pro Tempore Presidency of the Federation of Chambers of Tourism of Central America (FEDECATUR) for the 2025–2026 term. This marks a significant milestone for Belize and reinforces the country’s growing role in promoting regional tourism integration across Central America and the Dominican Republic.

FEDECATUR serves as the principal regional body representing the private tourism sector. With Belize at the helm, President Pérez has emphasized a renewed focus on strategic collaboration and strengthening private sector involvement in shaping the tourism agenda of the region.

“This is more than just a leadership role; it is an opportunity to reinforce unity among our member nations and align efforts that will enhance multi-destination tourism, sustainable development, and economic resilience across our shared region,” Pérez stated.

The newly appointed FEDECATUR Board for 2025–2026 is as follows:

President: BTIA, Belize

Vice President: CANATUR, Costa Rica

Secretary: CASATUR, El Salvador

Treasurer: CAMTUR, Guatemala

Vocal I: CANATURH, Honduras

Vocal II: CAMTUR, Panama

Vocal III: ANASORES, Dominican Republic

Observer Member: Nicaragua

With Belize now leading FEDECATUR, the BTIA is committed to fostering deeper regional dialogue, advancing collaborative marketing efforts, and supporting initiatives that enhance tourism capacity and resilience throughout the region.

This appointment also comes at a pivotal time as regional tourism rebounds, and countries across Central America seek more unified, innovative approaches to attract global travelers and create impactful visitor experiences.

