September 13, 2024 – Belize City, Belize

The Belize Tourism Industry Association (BTIA) partnered with the Guatemalan Tourism Chamber in Peten for a tourism private sector exchange in Peten, Guatemala from September 11 to 13, 2024. The focus of the exchange was geared toward fostering private sector alliances with key tourism operators in Guatemala aimed at developing multi-destination packages within the region.

The event gave participants the opportunity for one-on-one networking with both tour operators and hotels. The Belize delegation also embarked on site inspections at various hotels and destination tours that allowed them to experience the tourism product in Peten. This event marks the first phase of the regional integration for BTIA, with a second phase to be held in Belize in November 2024.

In addition, the BTIA Executive Director, Linette Canto, and BTIA Board Representative, Efren Perez, also participated in a strategic institutional meeting along with the Regional Integration Unit from the Ministry of Tourism & Diaspora Relations, the Guatemala Chamber of Tourism, and INGUAT to discuss challenges and opportunities for cross-border tourism between Belize and Guatemala. Various issues were highlighted which will be followed up by both BTIA and the Regional Integration Unit and a follow up meeting on advances will be held at the second phase of the exchange in November.

BTIA continues efforts of regional advocacy to ensure that members improve market reach by establishing key regional alliances.

