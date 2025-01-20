PRESS RELEASE

January 20, 2025 – Belize City, Belize

The Belize Tourism Industry Association (BTIA) held its 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday, 17 January 2025, at the Best Western Plus Biltmore Plaza in Belize City. One of the key items on the agenda was the election of new officers to the Board. Mr. Stewart Krohn, who had served as BTIA President for 4 years has passed on the title to Corozal Chair, Mr. Efren Perez who will serve as President for the next two years. “I am thrilled to have taken on the mantle of President of the largest leading tourism organization in Belize – BTIA, the journey within the next two years looks promising as we seek to continue building a strong relationship with key industry partners as we seek to enhance sustainable tourism in Belize,” says Mr. Perez. Mr. Javier Gutierrez was elected as 2nd Vice President and Mr. Chris Rothing was elected as Secretary. They join Mr. Raineldo Guerrero and Mrs. Tamara Sniffin who currently serve as Treasurer and 1st Vice President, respectively.

The meeting was held under the theme: “Tourism in a Time of Climate Change” which was discussed by a panel of experts who brought their concerns and recommendations from their unique perspective. News anchor and morning show host, Ms. Sabreena Daly, was the event moderator, whilst the panelists were PACT’s Climate Finance Manager, Mr. Eli Romero; Friends for Conservation and Development’s Executive Director, Mr. Rafael Manzanero; and Naia Resort & Spa Managing Director, Mr. Stewart Krohn. The panelists agree on the need for the tourism industry to not only diversify its product offerings for visitors, but for an extension of the tourism season. For his part, Mr. Romero, noted that it is important to distinguish between circumstances that arise because of climate change and those that are man-made as this is a key factor in accessing financing for adaptation measures.

The Minister of Tourism and Diaspora Relations, Hon. Anthony Mahler spoke on industry developments, highlighting the achievements of the tourism sector and the need for continued improvements within infrastructure, human resources and adaptation to climate change. According to Hon. Mahler, his ministry is not resting on their previous tourist arrivals wins and continues to look for ways to grow the industry, including tapping into the South American markets by exploring a direct flight from that part of the world.

The Keynote Address was delivered by NGO Senator and Oceana Vice President, Janelle Chanona who provided passionate and thought-provoking remarks urging stakeholders to work together to face the challenges. Senator Chanona also noted that while it is easy to blame climate change for many things, many environmental issues are the direct result of unsustainable practices and can be reversed if we are willing to act now.

The BTIA congratulates Mr. Perez on his Presidency and looks forward to many exciting, new initiatives to come under his tenure. We extend heartfelt thanks to Mr. Krohn for his two exemplary terms of service as President, as well our gratitude to the outgoing 2nd VP, Mr. Oscar Gutierrez, and Secretary, Mr. Nick Scavonne. Thanks to all our Chapter Boards, members, sponsors and guests for making this a successful event for the BTIA.

-END-