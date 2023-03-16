Dear BTIA Members:

The 2022/23 high season may be in the rear view mirror but all indications are that our summer season is at least holding its own with respect to 2019 revenue levels. Not much is expected to change for the traditional September/October doldrums but what I’d like to talk about are the prospects for ‘23/24. More specifically, what has me excited is airlift. Three airlines—two existing and one new to Belize—are adding significant numbers of seats into Belize this winter with the likely result that our guests will find it both easier and less expensive to visit The Jewel.

First up is Alaska Air. Now in its second year serving Belize, the U.S. west coast juggernaut is increasing its flight frequency to BZE from twice weekly to daily. I am not sure how they will fill all those new seats but let’s not forget that in addition to serving travelers resident in Los Angeles, Alaska runs an extensive route system covering all of California and the Pacific Northwest. This means that where previously people from Portland and San Francisco, for example, would have to catch red-eye flights on American or United via Dallas or Houston they will now have the option to connect via LA. The daily flights begin in November.

Second is American. This legacy carrier with a monopoly on daily flights out of Dallas and Miami is making a major move in Charlotte, upping the frequency of their Belize service from once weekly to daily. As in the case of Alaska and LA, this will not only bring more visitors from that growing North Carolina hub but will more importantly ease the pressure on the other AA gateways to make it much easier to conveniently reach Belize.

Finally, after years of effort on the part of Belizean officials and tourism personnel we will at last have Jet Blue in residence at the PGIA. Beginning December 6, the flights will operate out of New York’s JFK every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. This route will no doubt be popular with both tourists and the large Belizean community in the Big Apple. Its traditionally low fares will open Belize to new first-time visitors as well as legions of loyal Jet Blue frequent flyers.

Members take note: Your BTIA is represented on the Tourism Ministry’s Airline Development Committee (ADC) which is charged with the task of maintaining and expanding Belize’s airline connections to the world. This body, whose efforts are spearheaded by the Minister and Director of Tourism put in countless hours outside of the public’s eye to make the case to dozens of airlines, large and small, to consider serving Belize.

For our part BTIA has assisted in the effort by pledging significant amounts of free room, tour and restaurant inventory to airline decision makers who visit Belize on familiarization and evaluation trips. So members, when you are asked to help out with these contributions please remember that airlift is the life-blood of our industry and we all enjoy the benefits of every occupied airplane seat.