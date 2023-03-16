Our BTIA has a long and complicated relationship with cruise tourism. As an umbrella organization BTIA has always included the cruise sector both at the board of directors level and in our general membership. But since the bulk of tourism employment, investment, revenue and profit is overwhelmingly concentrated in the overnight sector we have focused our efforts on the growth and sustainable management of overnight tourism. In some cases BTIA has actually fought against specific cruise port projects where we believed such developments were not in the best interests of the industry or the nation in general.

Today the situation in the cruise industry is more confused than ever with the Port Magical project south of Belize City mired in bipartisan scandal, the Port of Belize project seeming to rise from the dead now that Government re-purchased the operation and Stake Bank (aka Port Coral), first out of the gate, three-quarters built and out of cash, thrown into receivership amid allegations of fraud, incompetence and questionable banking practices.

What are we to do?

My first reaction, as someone historically opposed to cruise tourism in Belize, is to rub my hands in delight as I watch the future of this less-than-vital segment of our industry drown before our eyes in a sea of greed, indecision and failed policies.

But that would be irresponsible. The fact is that cruise tourism can be a viable part of our tourism product particularly for Belize City and surrounding areas traditionally left out of the overnight tourism loop. The question is and always has been: What do we want cruise tourism to look like, today, tomorrow and 20 years from now?

The answer certainly does not lie in numbers. Government’s cruise tourism plan calls for an increase in annual cruise visitor arrivals from the present one million to 2.5 million over the next ten years, an increase of 150%. At the same time we are promoting Belize as the ultimate green destination, a bastion of environmental stewardship and beacon of sustainability. The fact is we can’t have it both ways.

Common sense tells us that if we are going to have a cruise product it should be complementary to the much larger overnight sector: small, unique, interesting, authentic. What does that look like? For my money it looks like Stake Bank—a modest but well done facility offshore from Belize City that will eventually handle perhaps under a million annual visitors (along with a half million at Harvest Caye in the South) and give them a reasonable introduction to the wonders of Belize without destroying them.

Depending on whom you ask over a hundred million US dollars has already been poured into that unfortunate island that has had more cosmetic surgery than all the Real Housewives of Atlanta combined. The project needs to be completed–and fast. A buyer or buyers need to be found before the existing infrastructure begins to deteriorate—even if the lenders take a huge haircut. If this project is not saved the real loser will be Belize and the only winners will be the lawyers.