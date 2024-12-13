PRESS RELEASE

Placencia Village, Stann Creek – 13 December 2024,

The Belize Tourism Industry Association (BTIA) in partnership with the Placencia Tour Guide Association (PTGA) has concluded 2 workshops on marine conservation topics for tour guides in southern Stann Creek. The trainings are a part of BTIA’s pilot project: Developing the Next Generation of Marine Conservationists, co-financed by the Belize Fund for a Sustainable Future.

Day one of the training took place on December 11th for marine-focused tour guides. Facilitating the two main topics was local historian and veteran tour guide/dive master, Carlton Young, who presented on marine biodiversity with a concentration of in fish reproduction and feeding and the ecological and archaeological history of Placencia, detailing the development within the village.

Day two, December 12th, targeted in-land focused tour guides and featured presentations on marine biodiversity with a concentration in sea birds, turtles, and sting rays facilitated by veteran birder and tour guide, Christian Bech; while coral practitioner and experienced tour guide, Mariko Wallen presented on the effects of climate change on the coral reef eco-system with an emphasis on land and marine connectedness. As part of this training session, the guides will also be taken on an experiential field trip to two protected areas: Laughing Bird Caye National Park and Silk Caye Marine Reserve to view first-hand the coral system, marine biodiversity and conservation efforts.

Both training sessions also included information on the understanding the Blue Bond and Blue Economy and skill building in conducting online research, facilitated by Tour Guide Training Consultant, Godwill Torres. Fourteen guides completed the first training session, while thirteen participated in the second.

The objective of the workshops is to improve the understanding and attitudes of the guides towards marine conservation and to provide them with information that will improve their tour packages as well as best practices for interacting with the marine eco-system. The training topics were selected via stakeholder consultations with the members of the PTGA.

