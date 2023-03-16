Festivals: Belize is full of them. Some have been around for years and others seem to pop up from nowhere and disappear just as fast. I’d like to think that many of Belize’s best festivals are organized by BTIA and I’d like to single out one held recently for special mention.

The annual Chocolate Festival held in Toledo for the last 15 years has had –like any event—its share of ups and downs. Don’t get me wrong; the event–originally called Cacao Fest—has always been fun. After all, how could any party featuring chocolate accompanied by wine, food and music not be?

It’s just that these types of gatherings require a hell of a lot of work, organization and finance: commodities that are often in short supply. Which is why this year’s Chocolate Fest, held in May, deserves to be singled out for special mention.

In short, it was fabulous. The opening cacao seminar on Friday signaled the importance of the precious bean and its farmers to both the district’s economy as well as its connection to the proud Mayan culture.

The Wine and Chocolate Gala that night, held on the beautiful grounds of Copal Tree Lodge, was a blast. Local chocolate artisans were out in force with delicious creations for all to sample. The food never stopped. Neither did the wine and Belikin Chocolate Stout. The live music was just right and the DJ had the crowd dancing until almost midnight.

On Saturday the festivities moved to Santa Cruz Village where Mayan culture took center stage. A large crowd enjoyed local crafts, food and entertainment along with meaningful addresses by Governor General Froyla Tzalam and Tourism Minister Anthony Mahler, delivered in the impressive plaza of the Uxbenka ancient Maya site.

By late afternoon the venue shifted back to Punta Gorda with a street festival in the municipal Plaza that was standing room only, again with plenty of food, drink, music and chocolate.

The 2023 edition will be difficult to top next year but the date is already set for May 17-19 and I urge everyone not to miss it. And while the focus of this letter has been on Toledo and the great job done by our local BTIA chapter, the real message is that all our Belizean festivals, whether celebrating the joys of chocolate, the magnificence of mangoes or the beginning of lobster season, serve a number of important purposes:

One, they attract visitors—from abroad as well as everywhere in Belize—and those visitors fill hotels, restaurants and gift shops. Two, they raise funds for our various BTIA chapters that allow them to best serve our members and industry in general. Three, they create a buzz at home and abroad that Belize is a vibrant place with real people doing interesting things—and not just a postcard of pretty scenery.

Again, congratulations to the Toledo crew and sponsors—who will remain nameless for fear of leaving anyone out–and all our members in all our chapters who work—usually behind the scenes—to make Belizean tourism all that it deserves to be.