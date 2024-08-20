For the past six months your BTIA has been engaged in a public awareness campaign built around the slogan “Tourism Means Business”. The purpose of the effort is to show Belizeans that the economic benefits of tourism permeate the entire national economy, extending to agriculture, industry, fisheries, construction and the retail sector. So when we think of tourism we’re no longer talking about just hotels, restaurants, tour operators and gift shops.

But the positive benefits of tourism are not confined to the economic. At least they shouldn’t be. What I’m talking about is just as tourism infuses the overall economy with cash it has the potential to spread what has become a very positive culture of customer service.

Walk into any hotel lobby and chances are you’ll be met with a friendly greeting at the front desk along with a genuine offer of assistance. The same applies to other team members whether they are housekeepers, bartenders, landscapers or maintenance workers. If you don’t believe me just go to TripAdvisor and read the reviews. Chances are that no matter which property is being evaluated the most effusive praise is reserved for the friendly quality of service.

Now switch gears and think about the last time you went into a government office. Or a bank, supermarket or police station. This is not to say that certain government departments or businesses don’t treat their customers well but the exceptions are rare enough to conclude that the quality of customer service in the tourism industry far exceeds that in the rest of the economy.

The question is “why?”.

There may be many reasons but the most obvious is that customer service is so central to the hospitality industry that any hotel, restaurant or tour operator that fails to provide it will not be in business for very long.

It’s something to think about. Maybe over time we can convince our colleagues in the public and private sectors that friendly, efficient customer service should not be confined to the tourism industry. (ends)