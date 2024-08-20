Travel Talk – Issue No. 14
IN THE HEADLINES
BTIA NOMINATED FOR PRESTIGIOUS AWARD
We’re thrilled to share some exciting news! The Belize Tourism Industry Association (BTIA) has been nominated for the “Leading Sustainable Community Engagement Programme 2024” at the 1st World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards (WSTHA). And the best part? This prestigious event will be hosted right here in Belize!
For nearly 40 years, BTIA has been a strong advocate for the tourism industry, spearheading sustainable programs and initiatives that make a real difference. Our work has touched many areas, including the Destination Belize Magazine, BETEX, various Hospitality and Tour Guide Trainings, Customer Service and Marketing Workshops, and community-driven efforts like Beach Cleanups, Destination Festivals, and Tourism Expos.
The winners will be announced on September 27th. This nomination is a testament to the dedication and hard work of everyone involved in BTIA’s mission to promote sustainable tourism and community engagement in Belize. We’re honored to be recognized on such a global stage.
PRESIDENT'S REMARKS
For the past six months your BTIA has been engaged in a public awareness campaign built around the slogan “Tourism Means Business”. The purpose of the effort is to show Belizeans that the economic benefits of tourism permeate the entire national economy, extending to agriculture, industry, fisheries, construction and the retail sector. So when we think of tourism we’re no longer talking about just hotels, restaurants, tour operators and gift shops.
But the positive benefits of tourism are not confined to the economic. At least they shouldn’t be. What I’m talking about is just as tourism infuses the overall economy with cash it has the potential to spread what has become a very positive culture of customer service.
Walk into any hotel lobby and chances are you’ll be met with a friendly greeting at the front desk along with a genuine offer of assistance. The same applies to other team members whether they are housekeepers, bartenders, landscapers or maintenance workers. If you don’t believe me just go to TripAdvisor and read the reviews. Chances are that no matter which property is being evaluated the most effusive praise is reserved for the friendly quality of service.
Now switch gears and think about the last time you went into a government office. Or a bank, supermarket or police station. This is not to say that certain government departments or businesses don’t treat their customers well but the exceptions are rare enough to conclude that the quality of customer service in the tourism industry far exceeds that in the rest of the economy.
The question is “why?”.
There may be many reasons but the most obvious is that customer service is so central to the hospitality industry that any hotel, restaurant or tour operator that fails to provide it will not be in business for very long.
It’s something to think about. Maybe over time we can convince our colleagues in the public and private sectors that friendly, efficient customer service should not be confined to the tourism industry. (ends)
IN OTHER NEWS
EXCITING NEWS FROM BTIA!
We’re thrilled to share that the Belize Tourism Industry Association (BTIA) has received $80,029 in funding from the Belize Fund for a Sustainable Future. The award was presented during a ceremony at the Roaring River Golf Course on Friday, June 28th. Our Executive Director, Linette Canto, accepted the award on behalf of BTIA.
With this generous grant, we’re launching the “Developing the Next Generation of Marine Conservationists Pilot Project.” This project will provide classroom instruction and field visits for over 400 upper-division students, plus training workshops for tour guides in eight southern Belize communities.
Our aim is to increase awareness and appreciation of marine conservation among young people and local tour guides, helping to protect our marine ecosystems for the future.
A big thank you to the Belize Fund for their support! Stay tuned for more updates as we move forward with this exciting project!
BTIA DELEGATES CERTIFIED AS TRAINERS IN “SERVICE BEST” CUSTOMER SERVICE PROGRAM
Delegates from the Belize Tourism Industry Association (BTIA) participated in the Train the Trainer workshop held from July 22 to 27, 2024, in the scenic town of Panajachel, Guatemala. This workshop brought together tourism professionals from across Central America, including representatives from Guatemala, Honduras, Costa Rica, El Salvador, and Belize.
During the intensive training, the BTIA representatives gained valuable skills and are now officially certified to deliver the “Service Best” customer service training program to the broader tourism industry in Belize. This certification marks a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to elevate service quality across the country.
Sponsored by the REACTUR-FEDECATUR project, the “Service Best” program equips both employers and employees with the tools they need for successful guest interactions. The training focuses on enhancing customer service skills, resolving challenging situations through effective service recovery, and ensuring that frontline staff, supervisors, and managers are all well-prepared to offer exceptional service.
We’re proud of our newly certified trainers and look forward to the positive impact they will make in Belize’s tourism industry.
EXCITING NEWS: CAYE CAULKER’S FIRST TOURIST INFORMATION CENTER IS NOW OPEN!
It is with pleasure that we announce that Caye Caulker has just welcomed its very first Tourist Information Center! This new hub, created by the Caye Caulker BTIA in collaboration with Friends of Swallow Caye, is designed to enhance your visit to this beautiful island.
Conveniently located on Calle Hicaco, the Tourist Information Center is your one-stop shop for all things Caye Caulker. Whether you’re looking for local attractions, fun activities, or insights into the island’s vibrant culture and conservation efforts, the TIC staff will do their best to provide you with the information you need.
This is a milestone achievement for the BTIA as we are very pleased to this TIC to our growing list of TICs across the country. We look forward to welcoming you!
HOPKINS BTIA WELCOMES NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
On July 31st the Hopkins BTIA Chapter hosted its Annual General Meeting at the Belizean Dreams Resort. The highlight of the event was the election of the new Board of Directors for 2024. We are delighted to introduce the dedicated team that will guide Hopkins BTIA through another successful year in tourism.
Here’s your 2024 Hopkins BTIA Board of Directors:
Chair: Carla McCoy
Vice Chair: Desiree Rodriguez
Secretary: Sarah Ariola
Treasurer: Marissa Lewis/Robinson
Director: Chef Rob/Robertus Pronk
Director: Christy Miranda
Director: Shereene Miranda
A heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected board members! We deeply appreciate your commitment and are eager to see the positive impact you will have in advancing the tourism industry in our community. Here’s to a year filled with growth, innovation, and collaboration!
BTIA PROUDLY MENTORS STUDENTS
BTIA is proud to share recent successes from its Orange Walk and Corozal Chapters, highlighting the valuable collaboration between students from Centro Escolar Mexico Junior College (CEMJC) and the local tourism industry.
In Orange Walk, students studying Biology and Natural Resource Management were challenged to create products from coconuts that could benefit Belize’s tourism sector. Their innovative use of every part of the coconut, including leaves, resulted in impressive products that turned potential waste into valuable resources.
Meanwhile, in Corozal, BTIA teamed up with the students from CEMJC for a unique marketing project that led to the creation of the BTIA Corozal Scavenger Hunt. Officially launched at the Coconut & Corn Festival on August 3, 2024, this engaging activity showcases the students’ creativity and added a new dimension to the festival.
The BTIA remains committed to working closely with local educational institutions to develop sustainable tourism products. Special thanks to the mentors, teachers and students for their outstanding work.
BTIA COROZAL CELEBRATES A SUCCESSFUL COCONUT & CORN FESTIVAL
The Belize Tourism Industry Association (BTIA) hosted its second annual Coconut & Corn Festival on August 3, 2024, at Chactemal Plaza in Corozal Town. The event kicked off with a lively parade featuring local marching bands and the Corozal Sailing Club.
BTIA Corozal Chapter Chairman, Efren Perez, welcomed everyone, highlighting the Chapter’s efforts to promote Corozal as an emerging tourism destination. Mayor Rigoberto Vellos also spoke, expressing his support for BTIA’s work and his commitment to continue helping tourism grow in Corozal.
The festival drew in representatives from tourism institutions in Chetumal, Quintana Roo, Mexico, showing BTIA’s dedication to building strong tourism ties with Chetumal. The event was filled with performances by local students, dance groups, and special guests like Angel Castro and singer Amanda Pech. The night wrapped up with musical acts including Aktion 1 Sounds, DJ Karlo, Dynamics of Belize band, Techno Band, and headliner Supa G.
BTIA Corozal sends a big thank you to all participants, sponsors, and partners for making this event a success!
BTIA DANGRIGA HOSTS SUCCESSFUL ”TOURISM MEANS BUSINESS” FORUM
The BTIA Dangriga Chapter held its much-anticipated “Tourism Means Business” Forum at the Oceanview Beach Facility in mid-July. The event saw a great turnout with participants including artisans, business owners, and community leaders.
The forum featured a keynote speech by Abil Castaneda, Chief Tourism Officer from the Ministry of Tourism and Diaspora Relations. He talked about the National Sustainable Tourism Master Plan, focusing on strategies to boost sustainable tourism across Belize. Linette Canto, BTIA’s Executive Director, spoke about the importance of teamwork in developing Dangriga’s tourism scene and the role of BTIA in fostering local partnerships. Roselia Zabaneh, Chair of BTIA Dangriga, and Carlene Sanchez, Vice Chair, shared updates on the chapter’s achievements and future plans, highlighting the progress and goals for Dangriga’s tourism.
A key part of the event was the presentation of the Dangriga Cultural Needs Assessment by students from the University of Arkansas. This assessment offered insights into Dangriga’s cultural dynamics and tourism potential. Representatives from the Development Finance Corporation (DFC) also discussed tourism loan opportunities, providing information on financial support for local tourism projects.
The forum’s highlight was the launch of the new BTIA Dangriga website, “Visit Dangriga.” This website serves as a guide to the area, showcasing its attractions, cultural heritage, and local businesses, with the aim of drawing more visitors to Dangriga.
BTIA Dangriga thanks all the participants and supporters who made the forum a success. They look forward to continuing efforts to make Dangriga a top tourism destination in Belize.
JOIN US FOR THE 4TH ANNUAL BELIZE BIRDING FESTIVAL!
As one of the primary organizers, BTIA is excited to invite you to the 4th Annual Belize Birding Festival on October 5th at Countryside Park in Spanish Lookout, Cayo District! This year, we’re making it extra family-friendly with fun activities for all ages.
What to Expect:
- Engaging Talks: Hear from top birding experts about Belize’s amazing bird species and conservation efforts.
- Interactive Workshops: Join workshops to pick up tips and tricks for birdwatching.
- Family Fun: Enjoy bird-themed activities for kids and tasty local food and drinks.
We’re also looking at adding a second day with guided birding tours in the beautiful Cayo District. Stay tuned for more details!
Can’t wait to see you there and share the wonders of birding with you!