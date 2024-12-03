Travel Talk – End of Year Newsletter
Dear Members, Partners, and Friends,
As 2024 draws to a close, we find ourselves reflecting on a year filled with remarkable milestones, inspiring collaborations, and unwavering commitment to our shared vision. This year, BTIA solidified its position as a leader in sustainable tourism and community development, thanks to the tireless efforts of our members, chapters, and partners. Together, we’ve helped to advanced Belize’s reputation as a premier tourism destination while nurturing the cultural and environmental heritage that makes our country truly special. Here, we share some of the highlights and achievements that have made 2024 a year to remember.
PRESIDENT’S FINAL NEWSLETTER
On January 17, 2025 your Belize Tourism Industry Association will hold its annual General Meeting. At that time the membership will fill several board vacancies, including the post of president. After two two-year terms I will demit office and make room for new, presumably younger, leadership. The last four years have been tumultuous ones for the BTIA, tourism and the country in general but fortunately, for the most part we have emerged not only intact, but energized.
In less than four years your BTIA has gone from a Covid-induced position of zero staff, zero bank balance and less than a hundred paid-up members to a complement of three full-time staff plus a contracted accounting service, over 260 members all over the country and a bank balance that while not quite Trumpian, is well in the black.
Alongside that turnaround in BTIA’s status has come an amazing recovery in the tourism industry. By all measurements—overnight arrival numbers, gross revenues, hotel occupancy, average daily rates, employment—Belize has significantly exceeded 2019 numbers with a growth rate among the highest in the region. Even more importantly our industry has become the engine of the nation’s financial recovery and each day becomes more fully integrated into the fabric of the Belizean economy with strong ties to agriculture, industry and the growing number of small businesses.
None of these developments happened by accident. At our Taiwan Street headquarters when we could no longer afford to pay staff our board members pitched in to maintain the office. Much the same happened at the chapter level where destination leadership, also without funds, kept the tourism fires burning even though the only tourists were local Belizeans.
On the government side the leaders of both political parties steered us through the pandemic’s darkest days if not perfectly, at least without the rancor that beset many other societies. In the last four years the present administration through the Belize Tourism Board and Ministry of Tourism and Diaspora Relations has cultivated a true partnership with the tourism sector that has featured unprecedented consultation with stakeholders and an uninterrupted flow of two-way communication.
Of course we are still well short of perfection. BTIA must become more financially self-sufficient. There is a shortage of skilled tourism professionals and training programs are not what they should be. The cruise sector is in a state of confusion and our largest overnight destination has become the victim of its own unbridled growth. In the long term the question of climate change may pose the ultimate challenge. Dying reefs, charred forests and flooded rivers are factors no longer in our future but affecting us right now.
But we have come a long way and I thank all those people and institutions that have helped us reach this point. I remain confident that the best of Belizean tourism is yet to come.
BTIA WINS PRESTIGIOUS GLOBAL AWARD
In a moment of immense pride, BTIA was honored with the ‘Leading Sustainable Community Engagement Programme’ award at the World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards. This global recognition celebrates our efforts to integrate sustainability into every facet of tourism, ensuring that the benefits reach not only visitors but also the communities and environments that make Belize unique.
This award is a tribute to the hard work of our chapters, members, and stakeholders who have championed projects that uplift local communities while preserving the natural and cultural wealth of our country. As we celebrate this achievement, we renew our commitment to building a more sustainable and inclusive future for tourism in Belize.
CAYE CAULKER’S FIRST TOURIST INFORMATION CENTER
A major milestone this year was the establishment of Caye Caulker’s first Tourist Information Center, a collaboration between the Caye Caulker BTIA Chapter and Friends of Swallow Caye. Located on Calle Hicaco, the center serves as a hub for visitors to discover the island’s attractions, engage with local culture, and learn about ongoing conservation efforts.
This project not only enhances the visitor experience but also strengthens Caye Caulker’s reputation as a top-tier destination. It is a shining example of how partnerships can drive meaningful progress for communities and the tourism industry alike.
EDUCATING AND INSPIRING THE NEXT GENERATION OF CONSERVATIONIST
One of our proudest achievements in 2024 was the launch of the ‘Next Generation of Marine Conservationists’ pilot project. Supported by an $80,029 grant from the Belize Fund for a Sustainable Future, this initiative provided over 400 students and tour guides in southern Belize with classroom lessons, hands-on workshops, and immersive field trips focused on marine conservation.
This project underscores BTIA’s role as an advocate for environmental stewardship and education. By investing in the next generation, we are planting the seeds for a future where Belize’s natural resources are cherished and protected for years to come.
STRENGTHENING REGIONAL COLLABORTIONS
BTIA made significant strides in fostering regional partnerships this year. In September, we collaborated with the Guatemalan Tourism Chamber for a Tourism Exchange in Peten, where industry stakeholders engaged in site inspections, networking sessions, and discussions about creating multi-destination travel packages.
This exchange marked the beginning of a larger initiative aimed at regional tourism integration. As we prepare to host the second phase of this program in Belize in 2025, we look forward to creating new opportunities for growth and collaboration across borders.
ELEVATING SERVICE STANDARDS IN BELIZE
BTIA made strides in customer service training this year by certifying two of our representatives as “Service Best” trainers. After completing an intensive workshop in Guatemala, these trainers are equipped to deliver exceptional service training across Belize’s tourism sector. This initiative highlights our commitment to enhancing the guest experience and strengthening the industry’s global competitiveness.
TOURISM OPPORTUNITIES: ORANGE WALK TOURISM EXPO
The 7th Annual Tourism Expo in Orange Walk brought the Central Park to life in August, showcasing the town’s vibrant culture, cuisine, and attractions. A flagship event for the BTIA Orange Walk Chapter, the expo introduced first-time visitors to the charm of Orange Walk, fostering deeper interest in the destination and boosting local businesses, including restaurants, hotels, and shops.
The event also served as a platform for entrepreneurs to promote their products and services while strengthening the region’s reputation as a must-visit destination in Belize. The Tourism Expo continues to play a vital role in driving economic growth and fostering community pride.
EMPOWERING CONSERVATIONS: BTIA FORUMS IN CAYO AND DANGRIGA
In May, the BTIA partnered with Galen University to host the Tourism Means Business Forum in the Cayo District. This dynamic event brought together industry professionals, educators, and community leaders to discuss the opportunities and challenges in Belizean tourism.
In July, the Oceanview Beach Facility in Dangriga hosted a vibrant forum aimed at unlocking the town’s tourism potential. The event attracted artisans, business owners, and community leaders eager to discuss strategies for boosting Dangriga’s appeal.
Both forums were a resounding success, emphasizing collaboration, showcasing innovative strategies, and unveiling tools like the Visit Dangriga website to enhance the visitor experience.
CHEERS TO SUCCESS: BEER FEST 2024 IN SAN PEDRO
The BTIA San Pedro Chapter delighted visitors with the second annual Beer Fest, a celebration of Belizean brews and local culture. Held at the iconic Saca Chispas Field, the event featured an exciting beer-tasting competition, DJ entertainment, and a lively Rice and Beans Cook-off, which added a unique twist to the festivities.
The festival also provided a platform for local artisans to showcase their products, creating an engaging blend of gastronomy, entertainment, and community. Not just a fun event, Beer Fest 2024 served as a fundraiser for the San Pedro Tourism Information Center and supported the San Pedro Police Accommodation Project, reinforcing BTIA’s commitment to community development.
BELIZE BIRIDING FESTIVAL 2024 CAPTIVATES NATURE ENTHUSIAST
The Belize Birding Festival, held on October 5th, 2024, was a collaborative effort by the BTIA, BTB, BHA, and local bird experts Francis Canto Jr. and Roni Martinez. The day began with an Early Morning Urban Bird Walk through Spanish Lookout, led by the Belize Audubon Society. The event included a panel discussion on “Local Bird Conservation Efforts,” moderated by BAS President Kevin Geban, with panelists from Belize Bird Conservancy, the Belize Forest Department, and Programme for Belize. Workshops included tips on identifying terns and gulls by Francis Canto Jr. and a session on using eBird data in birding tourism by keynote speaker Matt Strimas Mackey from Cornell Lab of Ornithology. The event featured 27 exhibitions, five food and beverage vendors, and a food truck, fostering community engagement. A highlight was the participation of the Mennonite community and their birding club, introducing the festival to new audiences. The event underscored the importance of citizen science in bird conservation and left a lasting impression on all participants.
CONNECTING CULTURES THROUGH THE MAYA WEDDING REENACTMENT
The BTIA Corozal Chapter hosted the 2024 Maya Wedding Reenactment at the historic Santa Rita Archaeological Site. This signature event featured traditional performances, speeches by local dignitaries, and collaborations with international dance groups. Attendees were immersed in the rich Mestizo heritage of Corozal, reinforcing its position as a cultural and tourism hub.
LOOKING AHEAD: OUR VISION FOR 2025
As we enter 2025, BTIA is poised to achieve even greater heights. Our goals include:
- Nationwide Training Programs: Expanding the “Service Best” initiative to strengthen the tourism workforce.
- 40th Anniversary Celebrations: Hosting a gala, releasing a commemorative video, and unveiling a strategic plan to mark BTIA’s four decades of leadership.
- Regional Tourism Integration: Advancing cross-border initiatives with Guatemala and beyond.
Sustainable Development: Continuing to champion conservation, education, and cultural preservation through innovative projects
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT!
None of this year’s successes would have been possible without the dedication of our chapters, members, partners, and friends. Together, we are shaping a thriving future for tourism in Belize. As we look ahead, we are excited to build on this momentum and create even more impactful experiences in 2025.
Here’s to another year of innovation, collaboration, and shared success!
Warm regards,
The BTIA Team