PRESIDENT’S FINAL NEWSLETTER

On January 17, 2025 your Belize Tourism Industry Association will hold its annual General Meeting. At that time the membership will fill several board vacancies, including the post of president. After two two-year terms I will demit office and make room for new, presumably younger, leadership. The last four years have been tumultuous ones for the BTIA, tourism and the country in general but fortunately, for the most part we have emerged not only intact, but energized.

In less than four years your BTIA has gone from a Covid-induced position of zero staff, zero bank balance and less than a hundred paid-up members to a complement of three full-time staff plus a contracted accounting service, over 260 members all over the country and a bank balance that while not quite Trumpian, is well in the black.

Alongside that turnaround in BTIA’s status has come an amazing recovery in the tourism industry. By all measurements—overnight arrival numbers, gross revenues, hotel occupancy, average daily rates, employment—Belize has significantly exceeded 2019 numbers with a growth rate among the highest in the region. Even more importantly our industry has become the engine of the nation’s financial recovery and each day becomes more fully integrated into the fabric of the Belizean economy with strong ties to agriculture, industry and the growing number of small businesses.

None of these developments happened by accident. At our Taiwan Street headquarters when we could no longer afford to pay staff our board members pitched in to maintain the office. Much the same happened at the chapter level where destination leadership, also without funds, kept the tourism fires burning even though the only tourists were local Belizeans.

On the government side the leaders of both political parties steered us through the pandemic’s darkest days if not perfectly, at least without the rancor that beset many other societies. In the last four years the present administration through the Belize Tourism Board and Ministry of Tourism and Diaspora Relations has cultivated a true partnership with the tourism sector that has featured unprecedented consultation with stakeholders and an uninterrupted flow of two-way communication.

Of course we are still well short of perfection. BTIA must become more financially self-sufficient. There is a shortage of skilled tourism professionals and training programs are not what they should be. The cruise sector is in a state of confusion and our largest overnight destination has become the victim of its own unbridled growth. In the long term the question of climate change may pose the ultimate challenge. Dying reefs, charred forests and flooded rivers are factors no longer in our future but affecting us right now.

But we have come a long way and I thank all those people and institutions that have helped us reach this point. I remain confident that the best of Belizean tourism is yet to come.