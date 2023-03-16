New Board of Directors Elected for Hopkins and Caye Caulker BTIA Chapters
The Hopkins BTIA Chapter held its AGM and Mixer at the Lodge at Jaguar Reef on Thursday, February 9. The meeting was well attended with standing room only, and was very informative and interactive. The Hopkins BTIA now has in place a vibrant new board and planning committee that are committed to bringing fresh ideas and activities to this destination. Congratulations to the Hopkins Team as they plan for the relaunch of their newsletter and for upcoming activities such as the Songwriter’s Festival, Mango Fest and Coconut Fest.
The New Board of Directors of the Hopkins BTIA Chapter are as listed:
Chairman: Ian Lizarraga
Vice Chair: Macario Augustine
Treasurer: Damian Grieco
Secretary: Aisha Usher
Recruitment Officer: Marley Nunez
Past President: Rob Pronk
Director: Ella Carr
Director: Marlon Flores
On Thursday, February 16, 2023, the Caye Caulker BTIA Chapter held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Island Magic Conference Room.
Mr. Buddy Magana Jr. was elected as the new BTIA Chairperson for the Caye Caulker Chapter. We extend thanks to Ms. Maria Vega for her commitment in serving in this capacity for the past few years.
We encourage members, potential members and the Caye Caulker community to lend your support as the board focuses on growing membership, planning events and training and continuing to advocate on behalf of the tourism industry.
Congrats to the New Board of Directors of the Caye Caulker BTIA Chapter:
Chairperson, Buddy Magaña Jr.
Vice-Chairperson, Dianira Enriquez
Treasurer, Stacy Badillo
Secretary, Akheil Badillo
Director, Celina Jimenez Fuentes
Immediate Past Chairperson/Director, Maria Vega