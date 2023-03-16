The Hopkins BTIA Chapter held its AGM and Mixer at the Lodge at Jaguar Reef on Thursday, February 9. The meeting was well attended with standing room only, and was very informative and interactive. The Hopkins BTIA now has in place a vibrant new board and planning committee that are committed to bringing fresh ideas and activities to this destination. Congratulations to the Hopkins Team as they plan for the relaunch of their newsletter and for upcoming activities such as the Songwriter’s Festival, Mango Fest and Coconut Fest.

The New Board of Directors of the Hopkins BTIA Chapter are as listed:

Chairman: Ian Lizarraga

Vice Chair: Macario Augustine

Treasurer: Damian Grieco

Secretary: Aisha Usher

Recruitment Officer: Marley Nunez

Past President: Rob Pronk

Director: Ella Carr

Director: Marlon Flores

On Thursday, February 16, 2023, the Caye Caulker BTIA Chapter held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Island Magic Conference Room.

Mr. Buddy Magana Jr. was elected as the new BTIA Chairperson for the Caye Caulker Chapter. We extend thanks to Ms. Maria Vega for her commitment in serving in this capacity for the past few years.

We encourage members, potential members and the Caye Caulker community to lend your support as the board focuses on growing membership, planning events and training and continuing to advocate on behalf of the tourism industry.

Congrats to the New Board of Directors of the Caye Caulker BTIA Chapter:

Chairperson, Buddy Magaña Jr.

Vice-Chairperson, Dianira Enriquez

Treasurer, Stacy Badillo

Secretary, Akheil Badillo

Director, Celina Jimenez Fuentes

Immediate Past Chairperson/Director, Maria Vega