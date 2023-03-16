Join us for a delightful celebration at the Hopkins Mango Street Fest 2023! We cordially invite you and your loved ones to experience the vibrant flavors, captivating music and games, and lively ambiance of this year’s festival.

Indulge your taste buds with an abundance of mouthwatering mango creations, from juicy mango smoothies to delectable mango-infused dishes. The festival will showcase the exquisite variety of mangoes, highlighting their rich flavors and versatility in Belizean cuisine.

But the Hopkins Mango Street Fest is not just about food—it’s an immersive cultural experience that will transport you to the heart of Belizean traditions. Immerse yourself in the captivating rhythms of live music, dance to the infectious beats, and witness vibrant performances that showcase the country’s unique cultural heritage.

Come one, come all, and experience the taste of paradise at the Hopkins Mango Street Fest 2023! We can’t wait to see you there!

Interested Vendors contact: [email protected] or 610-3432

🥭 Save the Date: Hopkins Mango Street Fest 2023! 🥭