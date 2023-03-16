The Belize Tourism Industry Association participated in a Solid Waste Management Project II (SWMP II). The project was a collaborative effort between Government of Belize (GoB), Belize Solid Waste Management Authority (BSWaMA) and Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). A successful SWM KAP e-Survey was conducted with almost 4000 respondents countrywide, which focused on Belizean’s knowledge and attitude by: age, race, gender, profession, and location. The primary goal was to see effective ways in how the stakeholders can contribute to reducing environmental pollution through improved solid waste management practices in emerging tourism destinations in the Northern and Southern Corridors of Belize.