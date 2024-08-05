PRESS RELEASE

Hopkins Village, Stann Creek District – July 31, 2024

The Belize Tourism Industry Association’s (BTIA) Hopkins Chapter held an Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, 31st July 2024 at Belizean Dreams Resort. At the meeting a new Board of Directors was elected for 2024. They are:

Chair – Carla McCoy

Vice Chair – Desiree Rodriguez

Secretary – Sarah Ariol

Treasurer – Marissa Lewis-Robinson

Director – Robertus Pronk (Chef Rob)

Director – Christy Miranda

Director -Shereene Miranda

Congratulations to the team and thank you for your contribution to the Tourism Industry!

