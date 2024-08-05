PRESS RELEASE

Corozal Town, Corozal District – August 5, 2024

The Belize Tourism Industry Association (BTIA) Corozal Chapter held its second annual Coconut & Corn Festival on August 3, 2024, at the Chactemal Plaza at the entrance of Corozal Town. The event kicked off with a parade featuring the Corozal Community College Marching Band, the Sarteneja LIRCS Marching Band, ESTM Ambassadors Marching Band and the Corozal Sailing Club.

The official opening ceremonies included a welcome address by Mr. Efren Perez Chairman of the BTIA Corozal Chapter who emphasized that the Chapter has made significant strides in promoting Corozal District as a viable tourism destination. The BTIA remains committed to working with all stakeholders in ensuring sustainable growth of our tourism industry. Keynote speaker Mayor Rigoberto Vellos welcomed all invited guests and visitors to Corozal Town and the Annual Coconut & Corn Festival 2024. Mayor Vellos commended the BTIA Corozal for their continuous work in tourism and committed to continue working closely with the organization to achieve tourism growth for Corozal Town.

The event also had the presence members of various tourism institutions from Chetumal, Quintana Roo, Mexico. These included representatives from CANACO SERVYTUR Chetumal – Tulum, President of CANACO Bacalar, Representatives of the Ayuntamiento de Othon P. Blanco and Secretaria de Turismo de Quintana Roo. These invited guests were instrumental for BTIA as we continue our efforts to strengthen our private sector tourism relations with Chetumal, Quintana Roo.

The event had various presentations from the local student marching bands, Maryhill RC School carnival dance group, and special presentations by Angel Castro from Charros del Sureste de Escarcega. The event also had lovely singing performance of Ms. Amanda Pech who delighted the audience. The annual Coconut and Corn Festival included Aktion 1 Sounds, DJ Karlo, Dynamics of Belize band, Techno Band and the highlight of the night The General Supa G.

The BTIA Corozal extends its appreciation and thank you to all who participated and assisted in one way or the other to make the event a success. Special thanks to all our sponsors; Courts Unicomer Belize, Centuar Cable, DigiWallet, Travellers Liquors Limited, SMART, Development Finance Corporation, Beliken, NICH, Madisco, Hon. Florencio Marin Jr., Love FM, Grace Belize. Our partners included Corozal Town Council, Corozal Junior College, Centro Escolar Mexico Junior College, Galen University and the Belize Tourism Board.

-END-