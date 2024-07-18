PRESS RELEASE

BTIA Dangriga Hosts Successful “Tourism Means Business” Forum

Belize City, Belize – July 18, 2024: The Belize Tourism Industry Association’s (BTIA) Dangriga Chapter held its highly anticipated “Tourism Means Business” Forum yesterday afternoon at Oceanview Beach Facility. The event was well attended, with a wide cross-section of stakeholders including artisans, business owners, and community leaders.

The forum featured a keynote address by Abil Castaneda, Chief Tourism Officer in the Ministry of Tourism and Diaspora Relations. Mr. Castaneda spoke on the National Sustainable Tourism Master Plan, highlighting the critical strategies and initiatives designed to promote sustainable tourism development across Belize.

Linette Canto, BTIA’s Executive Director, spoke on behalf of the association, emphasizing the collaborative efforts needed to develop Dangriga’s tourism offerings. She stressed the importance of organizations like BTIA in leading these efforts and fostering partnerships within the community.

Roselia Zabaneh, Chair of BTIA Dangriga, and Carlene Davis, Vice Chair, shared the chapter’s achievements and future plans. Their presentations underscored the progress made by BTIA Dangriga and outlined strategic initiatives to further advance the chapter’s goals.

A notable segment of the event was the discussion on the Dangriga Cultural Needs Assessment conducted by students from the University of Arkansas. This assessment provided valuable insights into the cultural dynamics and tourism potential of Dangriga, offering a roadmap for future development.

Additionally, representatives from the Development Finance Corporation (DFC) presented tourism loan opportunities, highlighting financial support available for tourism-related projects in Dangriga.

The highlight of the forum was the unveiling of the BTIA Dangriga website, “Visit Dangriga.” This new platform provides a comprehensive guide to this charming destination, showcasing its unique attractions, cultural heritage, and local businesses. The website aims to enhance the visibility of Dangriga and attract more visitors to experience its rich cultural offerings.

BTIA Dangriga extends its gratitude to all participants and stakeholders who contributed to the success of the forum. The association looks forward to continued collaboration and efforts to position Dangriga as a premier tourism destination in Belize.