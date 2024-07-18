PRESS RELEASE

BTIA Awarded Grant for Marine Conservation Project

Belize City, Belize – June 28, 2024

We are thrilled to announce that the Belize Tourism Industry Association (BTIA) has received $80,029 in funding from the Belize Fund for a Sustainable Future (Belize Fund) at the award ceremony held at the beautiful Roaring River Golf Course on Friday, June 28th. Our Executive Director, Linette Canto, proudly accepted the award on behalf of the BTIA.

With this generous grant, we will be executing the “Developing the Next Generation of Marine Conservationists Pilot Project.” This initiative aims to implement a comprehensive classroom instruction package and field visits for over 400 upper-division students, as well as training workshops for tour guides from eight communities in southern Belize.

Our goal is to foster increased exposure, knowledge, appreciation, and interest in marine conservation among our youth and local tour guides. We believe this project will play a vital role in preserving our precious marine ecosystems for future generations.

BTIA takes this opportunity to express heartfelt thanks to the Belize Fund for supporting this initiative. Stay tuned for more updates as we embark on this exciting journey!