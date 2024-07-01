PRESS RELEASE

BTIA Holds “Tourism Means Business” Forum in the Cayo District

Belize City, Belize – June 22, 2024

The Belize Tourism Industry Association (BTIA) is pleased to announce the successful hosting of the “Tourism Means Business” Forum, which was designed to bring together key stakeholders from across the tourism sector. The forum took place on Friday, June 21st at the Galen University Campus in the Cayo District, providing a platform for insightful discussions, networking, and collaboration aimed at driving the sustainable growth of Belize’s tourism industry.

Linette Canto, Executive Director of BTIA, served as the Director of Ceremonies. The forum commenced with opening remarks from Dr. Cynthia Eve Aird, Provost of Galen University, followed by a series of engaging presentations and discussions. Stewart Krohn, President of BTIA, delved into the history and growth of tourism. Abil Castaneda from the Ministry of Tourism and Diaspora Relations provided key insights into current tourism trends and opportunities, underscoring the importance of strategic partnerships and innovation. Dr. Sylvia Cattouse from Galen University presented on the institution’s hospitality and tourism programs, highlighting educational opportunities that prepare the next generation of tourism professionals. Linette Canto concluded the formal program with a presentation on BTIA’s membership opportunities, encouraging attendees to leverage the benefits of association membership to enhance their business prospects.

The forum ended with a networking mixer, providing a valuable opportunity for attendees to connect, exchange ideas, and explore potential collaborations. The event drew a diverse audience including educators, students, and business owners, all committed to advancing Belize’s tourism industry.

BTIA extends thanks to Galen University for partnering with the association in hosting this initiative and to all participants for their enthusiastic engagement and valuable contributions.

