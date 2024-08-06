PRESS RELEASE

Caye Caulker Village, Belize District – August 2, 2024

We’re happy to announce the launch and grand opening of Caye Caulker’s first Tourist Information Center (TIC)! The center is a collaboration between the BTIA’s Caye Caulker Chapter and conservation NGO, Friends of Swallow Caye.

Located on Avenida Hicaco, the TIC will be opened Mondays to Saturdays from 8:00 AM – 12:00 NN and 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM. Locals and visitors are encouraged to stop by to learn more about the BTIA and its membership or for recommendations and directions around the island.

-END-