The BTIA Orange Walk Tourism Expo is back once again! Save the date on Saturday, August 24th, 2024 and come out to the Central Park for an exceptional time with family and friends. Come and see the amazing cultural presentations along with some live music entertainment and fun activities for kids and adults. Support all the participating businesses that will be giving off great deals on their products and services. There will be a variety of food and drinks to satisfy your taste buds. With Tourism we are all in business… See you there!