The BTIA a broad-based tourism umbrella organization that seeks to bring together tourism related interests to meet the challenges of a dynamic and growing tourism industry in Belize.

Belize Birding Festival 2024

Save the date and stay tuned for details!

The Belize Birding Festival is an annual event that celebrates the diverse and rich birdlife of Belize, attracting bird watchers, nature enthusiasts, and ornithologists from around the world. The festival typically takes place in October and is organized by Belize Audubon Society, Belize Tourism Industry Association (BTIA), Belize Hotel Association, Belize Tourism Board and local bird experts.

Key Features of the Belize Birding Festival include: bird watching tours, workshops and presentations, exhibitions and bird friendly destinations, products and services. We hope to see you at the Countryside Park in Spanish Lookout on October 5, 2024.

