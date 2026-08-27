MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT

Dear BTIA Members,

I would like to take a moment to update you on the ongoing discussions surrounding the proposed increase in the Hotel Accommodation Tax.

BTIA, together with the Belize Hotel Association, has been advocating for greater clarity and specific details regarding the proposal. Our position remains clear: we do not support any increase in taxes that could place an additional burden on tourism businesses or affect Belize’s competitiveness as a destination.

At the same time, before providing a comprehensive formal response, it is important that we fully understand what is being proposed, how it would be implemented, and the potential impact on our businesses, employees, communities, and the wider tourism industry.

With this in mind, we have requested a joint meeting with the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Tourism, Youth, Sports and Diaspora Relations, and the Belize Tourism Board. This meeting will allow us to receive the official information needed to properly evaluate the proposal and consult meaningfully with you, our valued members.

As soon as the meeting takes place, we will share an update and invite your feedback. Your experiences, concerns, and recommendations are important to us and will continue to guide the Association’s advocacy.

Please be assured that BTIA remains firmly committed to listening to you, standing with you, and advocating on your behalf on the issues that affect our tourism family and the future of our industry.

Thank you for your continued trust, support, and dedication to Belize’s tourism sector.

Warm regards,

Efren E. Perez

President

Belize Tourism Industry Association