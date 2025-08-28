PRESS RELEASE

August 28, 2025

Belize City, Belize – The Belize Tourism Industry Association (BTIA) and the Belize Hotel Association (BHA) have jointly been awarded a total of $250,000 in grant funding under the Belize Fund for a Sustainable Future’s (Belize Fund) Emergency Sargassum Relief Initiative. Each association will receive $125,000, which will then be redistributed to eligible grantees who are struggling with the costs of cleanup and mitigation.

The grant comes at a time when Belize’s coastline continues to experience the devastating impacts of sargassum, affecting both the environment and the tourism industry.

“Today marks an important first step in addressing the urgent concerns of the communities most affected by sargassum,” said Linette Canto, Executive Director of BTIA. “While this grant alone cannot resolve the challenge, it sends a strong signal that support is available and that together we are committed to finding both immediate relief and sustainable long-term solutions.”

BTIA and BHA will work through a transparent vetting and redistribution process to ensure that the funds reach those in greatest need. Those who meet the criteria are encouraged to apply once the application process is officially opened.

The official awards ceremony was held today at the Best Western Belize Biltmore Plaza. The associations expressed their gratitude to the Belize Fund as well as the Belize Tourism Board, the Ministry of Tourism, Youth, Sports and Diaspora Relations and the Ministry of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation for their leadership and partnership in making this initiative possible.

-END-