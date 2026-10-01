PRESS RELEASE

BTIA Calls for Coordinated Action to Strengthen Toledo’sConnectivity and Tourism Demand

BELIZE CITY, Belize, October 1, 2026 — The Belize Tourism Industry Association (BTIA) expresses concern over Tropic Air’s announced withdrawal of scheduled service to Punta Gorda and its implications for the Toledo District. The loss of air connectivity affects more than tourism; it also has consequences for businesses, residents and the wider economy.

BTIA recognizes the commercial realities behind Tropic Air’s decision, including the challenge of sustaining service where demand is insufficient to support viable operations. This development underscores the need for the Government of Belize and the Belize Tourism Board (BTB) to work closely with destination stakeholders to raise Toledo’s visibility, stimulate demand and support connectivity.

“Connectivity is essential to the economic life of our destinations. When a district loses an air service, the impact extends beyond visitor arrivals to the businesses, families and services that depend on reliable transport,” said Efren E. Perez, President of BTIA. “We understand Tropic Air’s need to make commercially sustainable decisions. At the same time, this must prompt coordinated action by government, the BTB and local stakeholders to build greater awareness of Toledo, increase demand and support its long-term economic development.”

BTIA remains committed to working with tourism stakeholders throughout Toledo to promote the destination locally and internationally. The Association will work closely with the area representative, its Toledo Chapter and relevant partners to develop practical strategies that raise Toledo’s visibility and translate interest into visits and business opportunities.

Toledo’s cultural heritage, natural attractions and community tourism experiences provide a strong foundation for this effort. Realising that potential requires sustained promotion, stakeholder participation and transport connections that support both visitors and residents.

BTIA thanks Robert Pennell, Chairman of the BTIA Toledo Chapter, for organizing a productive discussion on the issue and drawing attention to the implications of Tropic Air’s decision beyond tourism. This dialogue provides an important foundation for identifying shared priorities and developing a coordinated response.

BTIA calls on the Government of Belize, the BTB, Tropic Air, and Toledo stakeholders to convene discussions aimed at strengthening destination promotion, identifying viable connectivity options and agreeing on practical measures to support the district’s economic development.

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