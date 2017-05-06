Travel Talk – Issue No. 3

ISSUE NO. 3
APRIL 2022
President’s Remarks
– President Stewart Krohn
The pandemic that engulfed the world in early 2020 spawned the greatest challenge in the 50+ year history of Belize’s tourism industry. As we (hopefully) emerge from that almost two year nightmare, battered but unbroken, I would like to remind members—and particularly those past members who let their membership lapse in the face of Covid-19’s many challenges—that your BTIA has been working tirelessly during that time and is toiling even harder to make sure that Belizean tourism not only recovers, but grows to new heights.
Here is an abbreviated list of what has been accomplished:
–The BTIA board took immediate steps to cut expenses and individual board members volunteered to take over duties previously handled by paid staff.
–We convened a successful summit of stakeholders to discuss practical ways forward to adapt to the new situation.
–We immediately engaged with Government in a collaborative spirit to consider relief for the industry with the result of low interest loans being made available to stakeholders and emergency payments for staff temporarily rendered jobless due to business closures.
–When the initial Gold Standard regulations had the effect of making visitors virtual prisoners in their hotels it was your BTIA that successfully lobbied to bring some common sense to the program and convince decision makers that it was not tourists responsible for Covid transmission in Belize but our own people.
–The engagement continued through the 2020 change of government and as soon as vaccines became available we worked closely with the new administration to give high priority to the vaccination of industry workers. The result was that over 90% of hospitality employees were fully vaccinated by the time significant numbers of visitors returned to Belize.
–Your BTIA initiated a public campaign “Don’t Hesitate, Vaccinate” using banners, bumper stickers and media appearances.
–We worked closely with Government to push for entry regulations that struck a balance between public health and the nation’s economic well-being. We continued to advocate for common sense in regulations, for example successfully fighting the rule that allowed only vaccinated people to enter restaurants.
–In summation, your BTIA took a measured approach to the pandemic that emphasized clear thinking and positive engagement. Even when infections, hospitalizations and deaths spiked and the future looked dark we stayed focused, supported BTB’s continued marketing efforts and worked with both UDP and PUP administrations in what turned out to be in retrospect remarkably successful efforts at crisis management.
But BTIA’s accomplishments go far beyond Covid. In the midst of the pandemic there was still progress on bread and butter tourism issues:
–The Airline Development Committee (where BTIA is represented) successfully brought two new carriers into Belize—Alaska and Frontier—and encouraged the legacy carriers to maintain reasonable levels of service.
–We participated in BTB efforts to streamline various licensing regimes as well as QRP processing. These efforts continue to be high priority.
–Having been elected to serve on the board of the new Belize Fund for a Sustainable Future, BTIA will be in a key position ensure that approximately $8 million dollars each year from the Blue Bond Initiative will be spent efficiently on projects that will benefit marine conservation and by extension promote the sustainability of our tourism industry.
–And most recently through our membership in the Belize Network of NGOs we have advocated directly with Cabinet for a mechanism to stabilize fuel prices in a way that will benefit all stakeholders—including tourism—without pitting narrow interests against each other for favors from Government.
And the future?
Over the next few months be on the lookout for:
–May 26 BTIA/UB Summit: Reimagining Belizean Tourism
–New BTIA Tourism Information Centers opening in San Pedro and Hopkins to join those already operating in Placencia and Orange Walk.
–New outreach to independent restaurants and cultural entrepreneurs in recognition of their key role as part of our tourism product.
–Revival of in-person training opportunities with a goal of working with Government to establish a comprehensive tourism training institution.
In conclusion I must admit that we have not always publicized all the effective work we do. Maybe that’s because we’re too busy doing it to talk about it. To those members who have joined us for 2022, a heartfelt thank you. For the rest of you I can only ask you to consider the points made above and be a part of the exciting process of rebuilding the industry that we love.
Yours in Sustainable Tourism,
Stewart Krohn
Covid-19 cases appear to be on a downward trend and we are optimistic that we are finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. As such, BTIA is focused on the future. We are excited about moving forward, but we humbly recognize that there is much ground to make up due to the constraints of the past two years.
As Belize’s tourism industry looks toward a post COVID-19 era, there are many questions that must be answered. What does the future of Belize’s tourism look like, what considerations should be made and what is the role that each of us must play? How do we traverse the road to recovery and what can we do to expedite the journey? How do we move pass the roadblocks, avoid the potholes and ensure that we remain on the right path? Those are some of the burning questions that we must answer as we chart the way forward.
On this premise, BTIA is pleased to announce that we will be hosting a summit under the theme “Reimagining Belizean Tourism” on May 26. Several of the most dynamic and forward thinking minds in the industry will be exploring this critical topic. The University of Belize has partnered with us and the planning process is well underway. We will be providing further updates as our plans are formalized.
We extend a heartfelt thank you to MarFund for their support and to the planning committee for the time and effort they are dedicating to ensure that the summit is a resounding success. We look forward to the full engagement and support of BTIA members and stakeholders within the industry.
IN THE HEADLINES
BTIA CAYE CAULKER HOST MEMBERSHIP MIXER
BTIA Caye Caulker held a membership mixer at the Food Republic Restaurant on Monday, April 4. The mixer had the attendance of the Minister of the Blue Economy and Civil Aviation, Hon. Andre Perez, BTIA President Stewart Krohn, Executive Director Linette Canto, the Caye Caulker Board of Directors, BTIA members and other tourism stakeholders. Several important topics were discussed, including the progress that BTIA is making on a local and national level and how members can make a difference. BTIA was pleased to host a trio of presidents who have each made significant contributions to the association’s growth and development: namely, Mrs. Janice Aguilar-Burgos, the Second National President of the BTIA; Maria Vega, the 5th National President of the BTIA; and the current National President Stewart Krohn. It was an enjoyable and informative event.
TASA LAUNCHES BLUE RISE TURNEFFE BRAND
The Turneffe Atoll Sustainability Association (TASA) recently launched its brand: Blue Rise Turneffe. In celebration of this milestone achievement TASA held an inauguration ceremony at Calabash Caye, where they unveiled several new products and services with the objective of marketing the Turneffe Atoll Marine Reserve as a sustainable tourism destination.
These are new options available for tourists under the blue rise brand:
- the official opening of The Wit, Belize’s newest wreck dive destination and first artificial reef;
- the Calabash Nature Trail, which features an observation tower;
- the Calabash Underwater Trail, visitor facilities at Calabash Caye;
- an online user fee payment system and website; and,
- and an extensive mooring network.
The efforts of TASA and its partners are commended.
TRAVEL TRENDS
The last couple of years have imposed global challenges, affecting the tourism and hospitality industry in the worst possible ways. While the tourism industry will take some time to recover from the severe impact of the pandemic, here are some of the travel trends that are predicted to occur as we start bouncing back:
Younger Generation Will Travel More
Over the last few years, we’ve seen that retirees across the globe have been traveling much and utilizing their time, indulging in exploring faraway places. In the post-corona era, younger travelers in the 18-35 age group, who appear to be less vulnerable to COVID-19, will be the ones to get out of their homes for traveling more.
Nature Tourism Will Boom
Needless to say, nature has been replenishing itself like never before and travelers will definitely be keen to indulge in this form of tourism. People will gravitate to spending their vacation in a tranquil resort surrounded by lush greenery – away from the crowd and fear of contamination.
Experiential Traveling Will Be Back
The prolonged phases of lockdown and home quarantine has given us enough time to introspect and focus on things we love. As people across the world stayed indoors, slowing down and pursuing the long-forgotten passions – lots of simple pleasures may surface as reasons to go for a holiday. People will go on walking tours, visit health farms, explore eco-tourism, and much more.
The key factors, however, in the overall travel scenario that will drive all of the above trends will be:
- Health and Safety: both perception and reality will matter
- Hygiene: there will be no compromise on this
- Brands: those that will stand for quality will win
- Value: good value for good money will be the mantra
As we all plan to travel again, the majority of us will emerge as more responsible travelers and be conscious of our moves.
Credit: Riyanka
EASTER TIPS AND TIDBITS FOR YOUR GUESTS
As the Easter vacation approaches, resorts and hotels throughout the country will be filled with both local and international travelers. It is meant to be a time of fun and enjoyment; however, it is important that all participants have fun safely. We encourage you to share these safety recommendations with your guests to ensure that they have a safe and enjoyable trip.
Maintain Awareness of Your Environment:
Always maintain awareness of your surroundings and remain alert. Even if you are travelling with a group of friends it is important to remain vigilant. If you do not speak the native language practice how to say a few crucial phrases, in case there is an emergency.
Don’t Compromise Safety for Fun
If you aren’t comfortable with a certain activity don’t participate in it. Don’t let peer pressure compromise your safety. Avoid participating in illegal activities while on vacation. If you feel your safety is compromised contact the hotel or resort staff immediately.
Use the Buddy System
Never leave a party with a stranger and establish a place to meet in advance if you get separated. It’s always best to take a friend with you. If for whatever reason you do leave without your friends, give them details about where you’re going and when to expect you back.
Create a Code Word.
Create a secret signal or code word to let your friends know when you’re uncomfortable and need them to intervene.
Practice Safe Drinking.
Take turns so that one friend in the group per night will plan on minimal drinking to look out for everyone. Other good habits include watching your cup or glass, and only accept drinks that you’ve watched get made or poured in front of you.
DID YOU KNOW? FUN FACT ABOUT TRAVELING
Scientific study has shown that the intention itself or the plan to go on a holiday makes vacationers almost as happy as the trip itself. The study compared vacationers to non-vacationers and the results showed that vacationers had an 8% higher pre-trip happiness score than non-vacationers.
Get your vacation mood on!
Now you Know!