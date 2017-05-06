Travel Talk – Issue No. 3

President’s Remarks

– President Stewart Krohn

The pandemic that engulfed the world in early 2020 spawned the greatest challenge in the 50+ year history of Belize’s tourism industry. As we (hopefully) emerge from that almost two year nightmare, battered but unbroken, I would like to remind members—and particularly those past members who let their membership lapse in the face of Covid-19’s many challenges—that your BTIA has been working tirelessly during that time and is toiling even harder to make sure that Belizean tourism not only recovers, but grows to new heights.

Here is an abbreviated list of what has been accomplished:

–The BTIA board took immediate steps to cut expenses and individual board members volunteered to take over duties previously handled by paid staff.

–We convened a successful summit of stakeholders to discuss practical ways forward to adapt to the new situation.

–We immediately engaged with Government in a collaborative spirit to consider relief for the industry with the result of low interest loans being made available to stakeholders and emergency payments for staff temporarily rendered jobless due to business closures.

–When the initial Gold Standard regulations had the effect of making visitors virtual prisoners in their hotels it was your BTIA that successfully lobbied to bring some common sense to the program and convince decision makers that it was not tourists responsible for Covid transmission in Belize but our own people.

–The engagement continued through the 2020 change of government and as soon as vaccines became available we worked closely with the new administration to give high priority to the vaccination of industry workers. The result was that over 90% of hospitality employees were fully vaccinated by the time significant numbers of visitors returned to Belize.

–Your BTIA initiated a public campaign “Don’t Hesitate, Vaccinate” using banners, bumper stickers and media appearances.

–We worked closely with Government to push for entry regulations that struck a balance between public health and the nation’s economic well-being. We continued to advocate for common sense in regulations, for example successfully fighting the rule that allowed only vaccinated people to enter restaurants.

–In summation, your BTIA took a measured approach to the pandemic that emphasized clear thinking and positive engagement. Even when infections, hospitalizations and deaths spiked and the future looked dark we stayed focused, supported BTB’s continued marketing efforts and worked with both UDP and PUP administrations in what turned out to be in retrospect remarkably successful efforts at crisis management.

But BTIA’s accomplishments go far beyond Covid. In the midst of the pandemic there was still progress on bread and butter tourism issues:

–The Airline Development Committee (where BTIA is represented) successfully brought two new carriers into Belize—Alaska and Frontier—and encouraged the legacy carriers to maintain reasonable levels of service.

–We participated in BTB efforts to streamline various licensing regimes as well as QRP processing. These efforts continue to be high priority.

–Having been elected to serve on the board of the new Belize Fund for a Sustainable Future, BTIA will be in a key position ensure that approximately $8 million dollars each year from the Blue Bond Initiative will be spent efficiently on projects that will benefit marine conservation and by extension promote the sustainability of our tourism industry.

–And most recently through our membership in the Belize Network of NGOs we have advocated directly with Cabinet for a mechanism to stabilize fuel prices in a way that will benefit all stakeholders—including tourism—without pitting narrow interests against each other for favors from Government.

And the future?

Over the next few months be on the lookout for:

–May 26 BTIA/UB Summit: Reimagining Belizean Tourism

–New BTIA Tourism Information Centers opening in San Pedro and Hopkins to join those already operating in Placencia and Orange Walk.

–New outreach to independent restaurants and cultural entrepreneurs in recognition of their key role as part of our tourism product.

–Revival of in-person training opportunities with a goal of working with Government to establish a comprehensive tourism training institution.

In conclusion I must admit that we have not always publicized all the effective work we do. Maybe that’s because we’re too busy doing it to talk about it. To those members who have joined us for 2022, a heartfelt thank you. For the rest of you I can only ask you to consider the points made above and be a part of the exciting process of rebuilding the industry that we love.

Yours in Sustainable Tourism,

Stewart Krohn